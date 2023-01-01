You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 75 against 47 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 75 against 47 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (113.3 vs 131.4 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm

14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~79.2% Side bezels 8.3 mm 6.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 400:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +60% 400 nits IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 47 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 320 / 397 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 8 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +128% 1.69 TFLOPS IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 10.4 x 6.9 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8): - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p. - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.