Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 75 against 46 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Includes an old-school USB-A port Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (103.1 vs 113.3 square inches)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches 305 x 218 x 17.06 mm

12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 665 cm2 (103 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~77.1% Side bezels 8.3 mm 9.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 45 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) 400 nits ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 46 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 45 / 65 W Weight of AC adapter 320 / 377 grams 360 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +18% 1.69 TFLOPS ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 5.6 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.