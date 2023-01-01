You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~77.4% Side bezels 8.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Green Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 37.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1112:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 70% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.9% Response time 1 ms 11 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +33% 400 nits Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 59 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 320 / 397 grams 300 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 4 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +213% 1.69 TFLOPS Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8): - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.