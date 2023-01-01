Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 5 7535U AMD Ryzen 7 7735U RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 75 against 71 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 75 against 71 watt-hours 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (105.4 vs 113.3 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches 311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm

12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 680 cm2 (105.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~83.6% Side bezels 8.3 mm 5.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Green Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 45 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 100000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) 400 nits Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 320 / 377 grams 187 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +16% 1.69 TFLOPS Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.