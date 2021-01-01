Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i (14") or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

61 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14
VS
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
From $879
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 107.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i (14")
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 319.4 mm (12.57 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 216.4 mm (8.52 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 39.7 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga 9i (14")
400 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Yoga 9i (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +84%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85.6 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

