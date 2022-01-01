You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3072 x 1920 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.1 vs 136.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 100 against 60 watt-hours

Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

44% sharper screen – 226 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm

12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~84.3% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level 39.7 dB 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3072 x 1920 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1331:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm 359 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 15 W 50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127% 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 85.6 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

