Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.1 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 100 against 60 watt-hours
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 44% sharper screen – 226 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm
12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~84.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 39.7 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1280
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127%
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85.6 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

