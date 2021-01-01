Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i (14") or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • 115% sharper screen – 338 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i (14")
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 319.4 mm (12.57 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 216.4 mm (8.52 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~78.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 116%
Adobe RGB profile - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 9i (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +127%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

