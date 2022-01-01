Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (107.1 vs 126.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 96 against 60 watt-hours
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm
12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches		 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~82%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.7 dB -

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 +74%
2.458 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 85.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
