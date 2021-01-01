Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i (14") or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306

60 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14
VS
56 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
From $879
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 36% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (97.6 vs 107.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i (14")
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 319.4 mm (12.57 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 216.4 mm (8.52 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~106.5%
Side bezels 4.8 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga 9i (14") +33%
400 nits
Inspiron 13 7306
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 9i (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306 +127%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

