Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (107.1 vs 156.9 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 68 against 60 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm
12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches
|379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm
14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|39.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|342 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1312
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4324
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1330
1350
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4907
4986
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|85.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
