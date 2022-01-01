Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) or Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) and Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (107.1 vs 156.9 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 68 against 60 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
vs
Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Dimensions 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm
12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches		 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm
14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~82.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) +33%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
