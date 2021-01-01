Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") vs Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
From $879
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
From $1069
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 60 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (98.3 vs 107.1 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Width
|319.4 mm (12.57 inches)
|305.7 mm (12.04 inches)
|Height
|216.4 mm (8.52 inches)
|207.5 mm (8.17 inches)
|Thickness
|14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches)
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|39.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|342 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Yoga 9i (14") +18%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i (14") +11%
4115
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1822
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|85.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
