Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i (14") or Latitude 5420 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") vs Dell Latitude 5420

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5420
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
From $879
Dell Latitude 5420
From $1119
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 60 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") and Dell Latitude 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 60 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i (14")
vs
Latitude 5420

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 319.4 mm (12.57 inches) 321.4 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 216.4 mm (8.52 inches) 212 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches) 19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga 9i (14") +82%
400 nits
Latitude 5420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Yoga 9i (14") +17%
1255
Latitude 5420
1077
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 9i (14") +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5420
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) or Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or 9i (14")
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Latitude 5420
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Latitude 5420
6. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or Dell Latitude 5420
7. Dell G7 15 7500 or Latitude 5420
8. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Latitude 5420

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5420 and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") or ask any questions
EnglishРусский