Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i (14") or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") vs Dell XPS 13 9305

59 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
From $879
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (93.1 vs 107.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i (14")
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 319.4 mm (12.57 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 216.4 mm (8.52 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~81.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Yoga 9i (14")
400 nits
XPS 13 9305
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Yoga 9i (14")
1255
XPS 13 9305 +1%
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i (14") +75%
4115
XPS 13 9305
2346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i (14") +95%
1822
XPS 13 9305
934

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 9i (14") +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 85.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
2. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and 9i (14")
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and XPS 13 9305
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Dell XPS 13 9305
6. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Dell XPS 13 9305
7. ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 and Dell XPS 13 9305

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9305 and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") or ask any questions
EnglishРусский