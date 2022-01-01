Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 60 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (107.1 vs 122.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm
12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~89%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
400 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +255%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 85.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
2. Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
8. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
9. Dell Alienware m15 R7 and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
10. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский