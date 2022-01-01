Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (107.1 vs 144 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 157 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 97 against 60 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm
12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches
|374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|39.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|342 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1312
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +29%
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4324
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +146%
10625
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1330
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +34%
1777
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4907
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +208%
15125
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|85.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
