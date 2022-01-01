You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)

Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (107.1 vs 175 square inches)

48% sharper screen – 157 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP 17 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm

12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm

16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~73.1% Side bezels 4.8 mm 15.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gold Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 106 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) +33% 400 nits HP 17 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS HP 17 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No Yes Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.