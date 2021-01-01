Yoga 9i (14") or Elite Dragonfly G2 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (93.3 vs 107.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 0.98 kg (2.16 lbs) Dimensions 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm

12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches 304 x 198 x 16 mm

11.97 x 7.8 x 0.63 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 602 cm2 (93.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~81% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 39.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Yoga 9i (14") 400 nits Elite Dragonfly G2 +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 56.2 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Yoga 9i (14") +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Elite Dragonfly G2 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

