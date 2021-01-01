Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") vs HP Elite x2 G8
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
From $879
HP Elite x2 G8
From $2473
Review
Performance
System and application performance
57
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
31
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
76
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 60 against 47 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Elite x2 G8
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (94.7 vs 107.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Width
|319.4 mm (12.57 inches)
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Height
|216.4 mm (8.52 inches)
|210.6 mm (8.29 inches)
|Thickness
|14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches)
|0.8 mm (0.03 inches)
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|39.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|342 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Yoga 9i (14") +5%
1255
1198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i (14") +87%
4115
2199
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Yoga 9i (14") +9%
501
460
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i (14") +108%
1822
876
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|85.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
