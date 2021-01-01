Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i (14") or Elite x2 G8 – what's better?

Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 60 against 47 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Elite x2 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (94.7 vs 107.1 square inches)

Laptop:
Yoga 9i (14")
vs
Elite x2 G8

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Width 319.4 mm (12.57 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Height 216.4 mm (8.52 inches) 210.6 mm (8.29 inches)
Thickness 14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches) 0.8 mm (0.03 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~80.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 39.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Yoga 9i (14")
400 nits
Elite x2 G8
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Yoga 9i (14") +5%
1255
Elite x2 G8
1198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i (14") +87%
4115
Elite x2 G8
2199
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i (14") +108%
1822
Elite x2 G8
876

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 9i (14") +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Elite x2 G8
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.6 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

