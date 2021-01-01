Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i (14") or Spectre x360 15 – what's better?

Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") and HP Spectre x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.1 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 72.9 against 60 watt-hours
  • 80% sharper screen – 282 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Yoga 9i (14")
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Width 319.4 mm (12.57 inches) 359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 216.4 mm (8.52 inches) 226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
Thickness 14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~82.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Yoga 9i (14")
400 nits
Spectre x360 15
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 640 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 9i (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

