Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") vs ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") and ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.9 vs 107.1 square inches)

Laptop:
Yoga 9i (14")
vs
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 319.4 mm (12.57 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 216.4 mm (8.52 inches) 209 mm (8.23 inches)
Thickness 14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~82.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.7 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 2636:1
sRGB color space 100% 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 63%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm 356 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 9i (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.6 dB 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

