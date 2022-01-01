You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 60 against 50 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (107.1 vs 115.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) Dimensions 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm

12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~72.3% Side bezels 4.8 mm 9.6 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 39.7 dB 38.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 100% 96.4% Adobe RGB profile - 66.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.4% Response time - 45 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) 400 nits ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm 363 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 85.6 dB 75 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.5 cm 10.0 x 6.9 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.