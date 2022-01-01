Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i (14") or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") vs ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") and ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (107.1 vs 141.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 152-207% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i (14")
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm
12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches		 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~81.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.7 dB 52.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm 534 / 882 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85.6 dB 76.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
3. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
6. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
7. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
8. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Yoga 9i (14") or ask any questions
EnglishРусский