You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i5 1140G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 Intel Core i7 1180G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 60 against 48 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

25% sharper screen – 196 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (94.2 vs 107.1 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 0.9 kg (1.98 lbs) Dimensions 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm

12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches 292.8 x 207.7 x 13.8-17.2 mm

11.53 x 8.18 x 0.54-0.68 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~80.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 39.7 dB 37.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 196 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1700:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 65.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.4% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Nano +13% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 1:15 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm 323 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Nano 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 85.6 dB 86.4 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.