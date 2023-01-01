Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 80 against 75 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 80 against 75 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (94.5 vs 107.9 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Backlit keyboard

Backlit keyboard Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95 mm

11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm

12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.1% ~81.7% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5 mm Colors Blue Silver, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 255 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 100000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga Book 9i (13″) 400 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 290 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga Book 9i (13″) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision - Yes

Further details Notes on Yoga Book 9i (13″): - This is a convertible laptop with dual touch screens and no touchpad. It comes with a cover and, a detachable keyboard and stylus.

