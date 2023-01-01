Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 80 against 57 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

57% sharper screen – 255 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (94.5 vs 108.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Backlit keyboard

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95 mm

11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches 314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53 mm

12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.1% ~81.3% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.4 mm Colors Blue Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 255 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 100000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Yoga Book 9i (13″) 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weight of AC adapter 290 grams 295 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga Book 9i (13″) 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x0.8W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 5.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision - Yes

Further details Notes on Yoga Book 9i (13″): - This is a convertible laptop with dual touch screens and no touchpad. It comes with a cover and, a detachable keyboard and stylus.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.