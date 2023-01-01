Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) or MateBook 14 2023 – what's better?

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14
VS
55 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14 2023
Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
Huawei MateBook 14 2023
Display
2160 x 1440
Battery
56 Wh
CPU
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) and Huawei MateBook 14 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 2023
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
vs
MateBook 14 2023

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches		 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~84.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 185 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2160 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Screen space comparison
MateBook 14 2023
14″ (3:2 ratio) = 90.5 in2
Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~2% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 186 grams 180 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
