Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 2023

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~84.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2160 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 185 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2160 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes - Screen space comparison MateBook 14 2023 14″ (3:2 ratio) = 90.5 in2 Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 2% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) +33% 400 nits MateBook 14 2023 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 65 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 186 grams 180 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook 14 2023 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

