Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 60 against 49.5 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches 293.3 x 208.1 x 14.8 mm

11.55 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.7 mm Colors Gray Black Material Aluminum Top: Carbon fiber

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 36.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 196 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 13″ (16:10 ratio) = 76 in2 ~ 15% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 68.5% Response time 1 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 +13% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 65 Wh 49.5 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weight of AC adapter 186 grams 198 / 276 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~85.2 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3: - The bottom part of the laptop is made of magnesium alloy.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.