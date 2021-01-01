Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 70 against 60.7 watt-hours
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 53% sharper screen – 254 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9 mm
12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|13.1 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|White
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|67 / 96 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +176%
11485
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
