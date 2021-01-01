Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13
VS
63 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 60.7 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 320.6 mm (12.62 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 208.1 mm (8.19 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~80.6%
Side bezels 13.1 mm 4.6 mm
Colors White Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
300 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
3. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
4. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
5. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
6. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
7. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский