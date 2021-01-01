Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or Inspiron 14 5415 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5415

55 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
From $1615
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
From $760
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 60.7 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) and Dell Inspiron 14 5415 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 60.7 against 41 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
vs
Inspiron 14 5415

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.62 kg (3.57 lbs)
Width 320.6 mm (12.62 inches) 321.2 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 208.1 mm (8.19 inches) 212.8 mm (8.38 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~79%
Side bezels 13.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) +20%
300 nits
Inspiron 14 5415
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5415
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

