Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs HP Pavilion 13 (2020)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13
VS
49 out of 100
HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
From $1615
HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) and HP Pavilion 13 (2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 60.7 against 43 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
vs
Pavilion 13 (2020)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9 mm
12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches		 309 x 205 x 17.7 mm
12.17 x 8.07 x 0.7 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~77%
Side bezels 13.1 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 37 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:45 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 240 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion 13 (2020)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 82.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 5.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

