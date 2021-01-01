Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or Pavilion Aero 13 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs HP Pavilion Aero 13

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13
VS
55 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
From $1615
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) and HP Pavilion Aero 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 60.7 against 43 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (96.6 vs 103.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
vs
Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9 mm
12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches		 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~82.3%
Side bezels 13.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors White White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1316:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.4%
Response time - 37 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
300 nits
Pavilion Aero 13 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or Slim 7i Carbon (13")
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
5. HP Pavilion Aero 13 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. HP Pavilion Aero 13 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
7. HP Pavilion Aero 13 or Pavilion 13 (2021)
8. HP Pavilion Aero 13 or Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
9. HP Pavilion Aero 13 or Pavilion 13 (2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский