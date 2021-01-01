Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or Pavilion x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13
VS
46 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 60.7 against 43 watt-hours
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (103.4 vs 111 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
vs
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Width 320.6 mm (12.62 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 208.1 mm (8.19 inches) 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~75.4%
Side bezels 13.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

