You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Battery 60.7 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 60.7 against 45 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.4 vs 128.8 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9 mm

12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~80.7% Side bezels 13.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors White Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 40.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 56% Adobe RGB profile - 38.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 37.4% Response time - 34 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) 300 nits IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60.7 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 95 W Weigh of AC adapter - 364 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 71.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.