Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

49 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13
VS
45 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 60.7 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) and IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 60.7 against 45 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.4 vs 128.8 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
vs
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9 mm
12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches		 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~80.7%
Side bezels 13.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 40.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 56%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 37.4%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 95 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 364 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 71.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

