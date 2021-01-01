Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
From $1615
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
From $1050
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60.7 against 56.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Width
|320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
|321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
|Height
|208.1 mm (8.19 inches)
|211.5 mm (8.33 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|680 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|13.1 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|White
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4379
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
