You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60.7 against 53 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (96.6 vs 103.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) Dimensions 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9 mm

12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches 298 x 209 x 12.9 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.51 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~82.3% Side bezels 13.1 mm 5.8 mm Colors White Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 34 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1686:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.7% Adobe RGB profile - 70.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69% Response time - 38 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) 300 nits ThinkBook 13x +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60.7 Wh 53 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 325 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkBook 13x 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.7 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.