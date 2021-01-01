Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

52 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 60.7 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) and ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 60.7 against 45 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (103.4 vs 130 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
vs
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9 mm
12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches		 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm
14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~73.9%
Side bezels 13.1 mm 12.4 mm
Colors White Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 147 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
5. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
7. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
8. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
9. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский