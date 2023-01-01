Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or Swift X (SFX14-71G) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
62 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Radeon 760M
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • 15% sharper screen – 239 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 24-32% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-71G)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
Dimensions 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches		 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~82.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray, Green Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 52.2 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 239 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2944 x 1840 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 -
sRGB color space 125% 98%
DCI-P3 color gamut 90% 83%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 355 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
4.06 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +43%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - ~77.6 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
2. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) or Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
3. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
4. Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) or Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
5. Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) or Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
7. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
8. Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
10. Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский