Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- 15% sharper screen – 239 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 24-32% higher FPS
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches
|322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|728 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
|736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|52.2 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|239 ppi
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2944 x 1840 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|100000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|125%
|98%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|90%
|83%
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|187 grams
|355 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2424
2343
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +19%
11055
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1750
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12384
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +13%
13979
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2800 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|-
|~77.6 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|12.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
