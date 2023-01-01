Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640S AMD Ryzen 7 7840S - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU Radeon 760M - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 15% sharper screen – 239 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Can run popular games at about 24-32% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 24-32% higher FPS Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm

12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~82.8% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray, Green Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 52.2 dB

Display 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 239 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2944 x 1840 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 100000:1 - sRGB color space 125% 98% DCI-P3 color gamut 90% 83% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 400 nits Swift X (SFX14-71G) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 355 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 4.06 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-71G) +43% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - ~77.6 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.