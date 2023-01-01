Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70 against 52.6 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (101.4 vs 112.8 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|728 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|239 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2944 x 1840 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
13.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 83.1 in2
~13% more screen space
|Contrast
|100000:1
|1384:1
|sRGB color space
|125%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|90%
|98.4%
|Response time
|1 ms
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|187 grams
|174 / 189 / 250 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2424
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9383
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1717
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12384
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2800 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~82.7 dB
|Microphones
|4
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
