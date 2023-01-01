Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640S AMD Ryzen 7 7840S Apple M2 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 70 against 58.2 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 70 against 58.2 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (100.1 vs 112.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm

12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7300 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 239 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2944 x 1840 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 18% more screen space Display tests Contrast 100000:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 125% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 90% 98.8% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +35% 4.06 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~81.9 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

