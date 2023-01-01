Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 70 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (100.1 vs 112.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7300 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 239 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2944 x 1840 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~18% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 1658:1
sRGB color space 125% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 90% 98.8%
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz -
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~81.9 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

