Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or VivoBook 15 M513 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

61 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
From $975
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 60.7 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (103.4 vs 131.3 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 320.6 mm (12.62 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches) 235.3 mm (9.26 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 18.6 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Red Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 -
sRGB color space 96% -
Adobe RGB profile 64% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +20%
300 nits
VivoBook 15 M513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12.1 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or Slim 7 13" (intel)
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or Slim 7 14" (Intel)
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or IdeaPad Slim 9i (14”)
5. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or Dell XPS 15 9500
6. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
7. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or Dell Inspiron 15 5505
8. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский