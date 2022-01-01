You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 5 4600U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 7 4800U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 60.7 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 320.6 x 208 x 14.9 mm

12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~75.8% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray, Red Black, Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 38 dB 42.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 2067:1 932:1 sRGB color space 96% 62.1% Adobe RGB profile 64% 43% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% 41.6% Response time 45 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +20% 300 nits VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 250 nits

Battery Capacity 60.7 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS - 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR4 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 24 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) n/a VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 72.5 dB 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.