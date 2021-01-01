Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 60.7 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|208 mm (8.19 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Red
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|38 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|2067:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|96%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|64%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.5%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|382 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ZenBook 14 UM425 +1%
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook 14 UM425 +15%
5272
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
436
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook 14 UM425 +14%
2492
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|72.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
