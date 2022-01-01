Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
51 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 320.6 x 208 x 14.9 mm
12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches		 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~85.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray, Red White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 38 dB 41.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 897:1
sRGB color space 96% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 64% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% -
Response time 45 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.5 dB 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2. Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
3. Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
4. Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
5. ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. ZenBook 14 UX435 vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. ZenBook 14 UX435 vs XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
8. ZenBook 14 UX435 vs ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
9. ZenBook 14 UX435 vs VivoBook 14 M413

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский