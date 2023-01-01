Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640S AMD Ryzen 7 7840S - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm

12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~84% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray, Green Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 239 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2944 x 1840 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes - Display tests Contrast 100000:1 319710:1 sRGB color space 125% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99% DCI-P3 color gamut 90% 98% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 400 nits Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 1:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +188% 4.06 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

