Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches
|321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|728 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
|726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~84%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|239 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2944 x 1840 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|-
|Contrast
|100000:1
|319710:1
|sRGB color space
|125%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|90%
|98%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|187 grams
|390 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2424
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
10954
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12384
13913
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2800 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1