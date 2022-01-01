Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
56 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 320.6 x 208 x 14.9 mm
12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray, Red Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 -
sRGB color space 96% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 64% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% 100%
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i (14”) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
6. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
7. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский