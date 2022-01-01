You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 5 4600U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 7 4800U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 60.7 watt-hours

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 320.6 x 208 x 14.9 mm

12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm

12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~75.8% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray, Red Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 38 dB 46.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 2067:1 3530:1 sRGB color space 96% - Adobe RGB profile 64% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% 100% Response time 45 ms 2 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 300 nits ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60.7 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm 210 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) n/a ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 72.5 dB 85.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

