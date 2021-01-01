Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or G15 5510 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Dell G15 5510

58 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
66 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
Dell G15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 60.7 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and Dell G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 60.7 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (103.4 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 320.6 mm (12.62 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~69%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Gray, Red Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 600:1
sRGB color space 96% -
Adobe RGB profile 64% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% -
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +20%
300 nits
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
n/a
G15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

