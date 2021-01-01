Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Dell G15 5510
Dell G15 5510
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 60.7 against 56 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (103.4 vs 150.7 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|208 mm (8.19 inches)
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Red
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|38 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|2067:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|96%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|64%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.5%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|382 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5510 +10%
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5510 +1%
4613
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|0 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|72.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
