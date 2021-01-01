Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or Inspiron 15 5502 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5502

62 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
55 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
From $975
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
From $449
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and Dell Inspiron 15 5502 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60.7 against 53 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.4 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 320.6 mm (12.62 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray, Red Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 38 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 600:1
sRGB color space 96% 58%
Adobe RGB profile 64% 37.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% -
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes No
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm 301 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 6 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.5 dB 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

