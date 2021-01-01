Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
From $2039
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 60.7 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 60.7 against 40 watt-hours
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 320.6 mm (12.62 inches) 310.5 mm (12.22 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches) 215.1 mm (8.47 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches)
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~85.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Gray, Red Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 38 dB 41 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 -
sRGB color space 96% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 64% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% -
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.7 V
Full charging time 2:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm 346 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.5 dB 87 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.2 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

